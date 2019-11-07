Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer
Basketball

‘It’s ALL about the health of Ben Simmons’

7th Nov 2019 2:49 PM

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons has been forced out of the game against Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz with a shoulder injury.

The seemingly innocuous incident happened early in the first quarter after the Australian backed into power forward Royce O'Neale on the low post, forcing a wincing reaction from the 2017/18 Rookie of the Year who immediately clutched at his right shoulder.

Stream up to 7 games each week of the 2019/20 NBA Season plus the All-Star Weekend with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial >

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer

Simmons came back briefly in the second quarter before exiting with two points and two assists. The 76ers said their star guard was suffering a "stinger" and "will not return" to the court.

However, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the injury likely happened a couple of plays earlier after Simmons hit the deck following a tussle with old rookie sparring partner Donovan Mitchell.

Co-host of Sixers Outsiders on NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted the result now has no meaning: The outcome of this game now means very very little, it is ALL about the health of Ben Simmons. #SixersOutsiders

 

 

 

 

More Stories

ben simmons donovan mitchell nba philadelphia 76ers utah jazz
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        premium_icon Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        News Four people faced court today charged with the alleged break and enter of a property at Kingscliff

        Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        premium_icon Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        Council News Parklands general manager says request is a one-off water exemption

        It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        premium_icon It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        News More than 1000 yellow rubber ducks will “paddle” frantically down Cudgen Creek this...

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        News Police close one lane to carry out investigations