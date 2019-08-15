It’s all or nothing this Saturday for two Tweed clubs

ROUND TWO: Cudgen and Tweed Coast played out an exciting draw last weekend and meet again in an elimination final.

IT IS do or die this afternoon for a pair of Tweed rivals who faced off in a thrilling draw just six days ago.

Cudgen will host Tweed Coast this afternoon at Ned Byrne Oval, in the elimination final of the Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition.

This will be the last game of the season for one of the two sides, with the winner going on to face either Murwillumbah or Casino in a minor semi final next weekend.

These two sides faced off last Sunday, with the Hornets scoring late to draw the game 24-all.

The result was enough for both sides to make the finals and face off this weekend.

Cudgen captain Jake Sands said his side was feeling confident after snatching a draw against the defending premiers last Sunday.

The fullback said the squad was excited to play in the elimination final, a feat which did not look possible midway through the season.

“Confidence is great at the club, we have strung together a few wins now and the boys are looking forward to this weekend’s game,” Sands said.

Cudgen has been one of the form teams of the NRRRL over the last two months.

Victories over Ballina and Murwillumbah have highlighted their golden run.

However they are yet to beat Tweed this season, registering last week’s draw and a loss earlier in the year.

Sands said his side had worked hard this week on a few key areas they say are a strength for Tweed Coast.

“We have learnt that slowing down their ruck is crucial as their hooker, Dan Willoughby, is very dangerous off the back of a quick play the ball,” he said.

“This is an area we will be looking to tighten up at training and enforce on the weekend.

“I think the key to getting a win over Tweed Coast is matching their physicality and emotion.”

Kick-off for this afternoon’s elimination finals will be 2.45pm.