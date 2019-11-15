‘It’s been a wild ride’: Kingscliff Crumple cups take off with Qantas

FLYING HIGH: Crumple owners Irina and Lilly Stesin have designed a range of Qantas branded Crumple cups to celebrate the airline's centenary, which launched on Qantas's website yesterday.

THE sky’s the limit for a Kingscliff mother and daughter whose revolutionary reusable cup has been picked up the country’s largest airline.

Qantas reached out to Crumple owners Irina and Lilly Stesin six months ago after some of the airline’s pilots bought their eco-friendly, collapsible coffee cups.

Irina and Lilly were also asked by Qantas to help celebrate the airline’s centenary by designing a limited-edition range which launches today.

Lilly said along with designing the centenary range, she was also asked to design Qantas-branded Crumple cups and bottles which are listed on Qantas’s website.

“It started off with a Jetstar pilot,” Lilly said.

“She bought one of our Crumple cups and then she made a post (on social media) about how good the cup is and how much waste there is in aviation.

“Then a whole bunch of other pilots bought the cup and told us to contact Qantas.”

Lilly said she hesitated to contact the country’s largest and oldest airline, but her mum, Irina, insisted.

“She’s a real innovator, she’s constantly thinking of new ideas and people to collaborate with,” Lilly said.

The mother and daughter team were on television shows Shark Tank, Studio 10 and Hughesy, We Have a Problem in 2018.

The mother and daughter team were on television shows Shark Tank, Studio 10 and Hughesy, We Have a Problem in 2018.

Although none of the Shark Tank’s entrepreneurs invested in the company, Lilly and Irina weren’t fazed.

The pair told the panel of investors during the show “we know we’re going to make it”.

But the eco-friendly start-up didn’t come easy for Irina and Lilly.

Lilly said they have had to learn every aspect of the business from logistics and graphic design to marketing and public relations.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Lilly said.

In October last year Lilly experienced “an intense emotional break down”.

She said they were living in Melbourne and had always talked about moving.

“It took me a month to a month-and-a-half to get out of it,” she said.

“Once I was feeling better, we literally we packed our car and went on the road.

“Our first stop was Billinudgel, then after that we were looking around Byron Bay, Ocean Shores and Mullumbimby, then we stumbled across Kingscliff.

“We rented a property here and we don’t want to leave.”

To buy a limited edition centenary Qantas Crumple cup or bottle, visit qantasstore.com.au/merchandise. Crumple will donate $3 of every Qantas cup and bottle sale to the NSW Bushfire Appeal.