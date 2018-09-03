It's going to be a wet week on the Tweed, finally

WINTER might be over but don't put the umbrellas away just yet, as up to 70mm of rain is forecast to hit the Tweed this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast 90 per cent chance of rain today with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in Tweed Heads and 21 degrees in Murwillumbah.

Showers are expected to stick around all week, with a up to 40mm predicted to fall in Tweed and up to 35mm in Murwillumbah on Tuesday.

The rain should start to ease by the end of the week, with BOM forecasting up to 20mm of rainfall on Wednesday, 8mm of rainfall on Thursday and 2mm of rainfall on Friday across the shire.

The small but welcome relief of rain comes as New South Wales continues to battle through one of the worst droughts on record.

Tweed Shire continues to deal with the impacts of little rainfall over winter, after Clarrie Hall Dam dipped below 100 percent capacity last month.