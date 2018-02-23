Menu
Wet Weather on the Tweed Coast
News

It's going to be a wet weekend across the Tweed

23rd Feb 2018 8:35 AM

IT'S time to get the umbrella out of storage as the Tweed Shire prepares for heavy rain across the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast a very high chance (95 per cent) of heavy showers today in Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah, with a possible chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday's forecast also looks gloomy with 8-25mm of rain predicted to fall in Tweed Heads and 8-20mm in Murwillumbah.

Rain will continue to fall on Sunday with BOM predicting a very high chance (90 per cent) of rain and thunderstorms across the day, with a 5-15mm forecast for Tweed Heads and 6-15mm forecast for Murwillumbah.

