It's going to be a wet weekend across the Tweed

IT'S time to get the umbrella out of storage as the Tweed Shire prepares for heavy rain across the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast a very high chance (95 per cent) of heavy showers today in Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah, with a possible chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday's forecast also looks gloomy with 8-25mm of rain predicted to fall in Tweed Heads and 8-20mm in Murwillumbah.

Rain will continue to fall on Sunday with BOM predicting a very high chance (90 per cent) of rain and thunderstorms across the day, with a 5-15mm forecast for Tweed Heads and 6-15mm forecast for Murwillumbah.