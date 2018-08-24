It's going to be a wet weekend on the Tweed

A downpour of rain is heading towards the region.

A downpour of rain is heading towards the region. Sam Flanagan

IT'S going to be a sunny day on the Tweed but residents can expect a downpour of rain over the weekend with up to 40mm set to fall on Sunday.

Residents woke up to a cold 10C on the Tweed this morning, with temperatures today estimated to reach a high of 22C.

According to Weatherzone, today is going to be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers, most likely from late this morning.

There will be a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon or evening with light winds.

But residents can expect to get their brollies out on the weekend, with a 90 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday and maximum temperatures sitting around 22C.

Between 5-10mm of rain is expected on Saturday, while Sunday is going to be a wet one with between 20-40mm of rain set to fall in just a day.