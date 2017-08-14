'It's him or me': Titans' Hayne experiment now at risk

THE Gold Coast Titans have plunged into crisis following explosive revelations coach Neil Henry issued the club an ultimatum to choose between him and Jarryd Hayne.

The $2.4 million Hayne experiment is on the brink of collapse after the enigmatic fullback admitted he would quit the club if Henry did not want him there.

Hayne appears certain to exit and in a dramatic twist Henry is also fighting for his future on the Gold Coast unless he can smooth tensions with influential Titans figures.

Henry and Hayne will be summoned to meetings with club powerbrokers on Monday in an attempt to bring an end to the drama.

