22°
News

'It's him or me': Titans' Hayne experiment now at risk

TRAVIS MEYN, PETER BADEL, | 14th Aug 2017 8:07 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Gold Coast Titans have plunged into crisis following explosive revelations coach Neil Henry issued the club an ultimatum to choose between him and Jarryd Hayne.

The $2.4 million Hayne experiment is on the brink of collapse after the enigmatic fullback admitted he would quit the club if Henry did not want him there.

Hayne appears certain to exit and in a dramatic twist Henry is also fighting for his future on the Gold Coast unless he can smooth tensions with influential Titans figures.

Henry and Hayne will be summoned to meetings with club powerbrokers on Monday in an attempt to bring an end to the drama.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  gold coast titans nrl rugby league

Four dead after two horror crashes

Four dead after two horror crashes

FOUR people have been killed in two separate crashes - the latest being on the Pacific Highway near Clothiers Creek.

Investigation raises recycling questions

LOCAL BUSINESS: Solo Resource Centre at Chinderah.

Tweed Shire Council assures glass is being recycled.

VIDEO: New promises at Mt Warning Eco Village

PICTURESQUE: Drone aerial view of the Mt Warning Eco Village at Mt Burrell, tucked away behind the Mt Warning General Store. INSET: The entry gate to the property.

"Make no mistake, these aren't your daddy's hippy communes"

VIDEO: Families' dreams destroyed in failed 'alternative community'

TURNING AWAY: Sarah Kirkwood at her dream family home site in Mt Burrell, before the collapse of the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community.

Battlers invested over $40,000 and now living in caravan.

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Council is helping to keep the water flowing in Kenya

Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program volunteer Nigel Dobson with a woman from the Siaya district of Nyanza province, western Kenya at one of the water purification stations.

Tweed's efforts provide safe water to thousands of Kenyans.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

TOM Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London after he slammed into a wall on a stunt.

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk's warning to the world

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 Auction

Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the first time in over 20 years. The 761m2 corner block with...

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $560,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard.

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

101 Bains Road, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 5 3 6 Interest Above...

Set in a wonderfully private location, yet just a short drive to a selection of our world class Gold Coast beaches. The superb Currumbin Rockpool's, Currumbin...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town