'It's hope and pray he can survive it': friend of missing pilot

THE pilot whose light airplane is missing and believed to have crashed west of Murwillumbah is being described as a "loveable character" with a friend saying she continues to "hope and pray he can survive it".

It's believed Ian Sinnott, 72, took off from Bob Whittle Memorial Airfield at about 10am yesterday but failed to return.

Air crews have been searching bushland near Limpinwood but have found no signs of the green-coloured aircraft.

Johnnie, who asked that her surname be withheld, was part of a hanger group based at the airfield, that included the missing pilot.

She described the group as "one big happy family" and said "we all care for one another and this is just a real tragedy".

"We love Ian," she added, from the airfield earlier today. "We love his wife, and his family."

Johnnie described Mr Sinnott as an experienced pilot and said he only purchased the ultralight in recent weeks.

She said those who knew him were devastated but were trying to remain positive as they wait for news.

"We don't know (what's happened to him) but we hope," she said.

"We hope that he may be on the ground somewhere. I think it's hope and pray he can survive it."