It’s not all about being ‘green’ says council

Come and celebrate Small Business Month and hear from local businesses successfully using triple bottom line principles. Picture: Supplied

TWEED Shire Council want business owners to find out how they can be sustainable during the month of October.

October is Small Business Month and the council will be hosting an information session at Twin Towns.

Titled, Sustainable Business is not all About Being Green, the night will educate business owners on ways to build their brand sustainably.

Key note speaker Stewart Moore, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of EarthCheck and the Executive Director of the APEC International Centre for Sustainable Tourism, will join council’s Kym Kranen.

The pair will

be sharing a wealth of knowledge and over 30 years’ global experience with the Tweed’s business community.

“The event will cover wide range of disciplines from business and strategic planning, tourism destination management and marketing, sustainability, risk and crisis management to corporate and social responsibility,” Ms Kranen said.

“We are also excited to hear from a carefully selected Q&A panel of people who are successfully using ‘triple bottom line’ principles to move forward in business — a business model that focuses on social, environmental and financial principles.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 4-6pm at Twin Towns.

“The event provides an opportunity to meet the people behind some of the Tweed’s most innovative businesses, share success stories and relax with some casual networking,” Ms Kranen said.

“If you are a business owner, manager or someone thinking about starting a business on the Tweed then we encourage you to attend and get involved.”

Spaces are limited so bookings are essential. The cost of the workshop is just $15 per person and includes canapes and a complimentary drink.

Book your seat at tweedsmallbusinessmonth.eventbrite.com.au, email business@tweed.nsw.gov.au or call Council’s Economic Development team on (02) 6670 2165.