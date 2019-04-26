It's not for Clive, it's for me

BUILDING small business, minimising tax pressure and helping the homeless are the main issues for the Richmond candidate for the United Australia Party.

Hamish Mitchell said he was the only candidate which would fight for the region, believing the the candidates from the two major parties are only focused on themselves.

However Mr Mitchell said he does regularly have to answer question from his constituents over the party's leader, Clive Palmer.

"People have said to me 'I wouldn't vote for you because of Clive',” Mr Mitchell said.

"My argument there is you aren't voting for Clive, you're voting for me, and I will be making a difference.”

The UAP candidate said he got into politics after becoming frustrated with the major parties.

He said the squabble between MP Justine Elliot and Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser was one of the major reasons he decided to enter the race for the seat of Richmond.

"The two candidates have really struggled to find any voice in the national profile for the region,” Mr Mitchell said.

"The current member is quite openly regarded as being a lazy candidate and the options available from the Nationals candidate seem to be negative because there is not real policy or positive messages coming out.”

Mr Mitchell said his party wanted to in lobby the government for more housing for the homeless, encourage people to live in regional Australia, and introduce a 20 per cent tax discount for people who live in regional areas suffering from drought or flood.

"We had a big flood down here in Murwillumbah in 2017 and there are a lot of people who still haven't recovered.”