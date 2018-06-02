The House Rules teams will deliver their finished zones in Kim and Michelle's Tweed Heads home tomorrow night.

KIM and Michelle knew what they were signing up for when they applied for House Rules.

The mother and daughter from Tweed Heads South were big fans of Channel 7's renovation show, which follows seven couples as they transform each other's homes.

But handing over the keys to their own family home was no less daunting for the retail assistants.

"We'd watched every season, so we knew what to expect," Michelle, 27, said.

"But when we went into it we didn't know what we were doing and I didn't think the work was actually done in seven days."

The full interior renovation of their three-bedroom brick home, which Kim's husband's parents built, will be revealed on the reality show tomorrow night when the show's expert judges give their critiques.

"It's a strange feeling knowing it's our house they're doing," Kim said.

"We knew it was big but we had no idea how big it was going to be. It's one reno I'm glad I didn't do."

Expect plenty of happy tears when Kim and Michelle see the makeover on Monday night's episode.

"We were very, very nervous," Michelle said.

"We've done four of these renos, so you know how much can go wrong in seven days. We were just hoping everyone finished."

The renovation isn't just about shiny new finishes. With seven family members in total living in the house, the floor plan needed to function better for Kim and Michelle's tight-knit family.

"I love having my kids and grandkids with me," Kim said.

"When they're not here it's too quiet; I'm not used to quiet. I like the noise that the house has… it's stress in a good way. The kids keep you young and they keep you mentally and physically active. I'm not sitting in a corner growing old."

House Rules airs tomorrow at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

Kim and Michelle's House Rules