DEBUT GAME: Cudgen captains Kirra Steadman and Brooke McCarthy will play their first competitive LLT premiership game this weekend for the Hornets against Marist Brothers. Scott Powick

LEAGUE-TAG: For the first time in NRRRL history, every club will field a side in the Ladies League-Tag (LLT) competition.

The 12-team premiership will run in conjunction with the NRRRL first grade, in a step which has been hailed as a major step for the development of women's rugby league.

Matches are played in two 25-minute halves, on a full size field with 11 players on the field for each team.

League-tag follows the same rules as full-contact rugby league, just without the tackling.

NRRRL secretary Tanya Booth said the competition will be a major boost for all clubs as the competition pushes for more involvement and membership.

"There is a big push for female involvement in sport and it is becoming more prominent,” Booth said.

"The next step will be introducing tackle rugby league.

"It took a little while for all clubs to embrace it, but they can see the benefit.

"It is more income, more volunteers, more games for the clubs.”

Last year's premiership had 11 of the 12 NRRRL clubs compete. Minor premiers Marist Brothers went on to win the grand final from Byron Bay 22-4.

The last remaining NRRRL club to enter, Cudgen Hornets, will play their first LLT premiership match tomorrow morning.

The debut side will have an immediate test of their skills when they face the defending premiers in their own backyard.

Marist Brothers won 15 premiership matches last season, followed by convincing wins in their semi final and grand final.

The Hornets go into round one as huge underdogs, which does not phase their coach Paul Hildrew.

Hildrew said his side was looking forward to the challenge of their first competition game, and making their mark on the LLT premiership in their inaugural season.

"We are up against a top side so we are hoping to establish ourselves in the competition and just trying to get the fundamentals right,” Hildrew said.

"We are hoping to create a pathway for people in the local area to get out there, have some fun and get involved in sport.”

Round one of the new season will begin tomorrow at 10.45am.