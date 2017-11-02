It's showtime for Murwillumbah

FAMILY FUN: Trevor Wells with his daughter Lacee-Joe on the dodgem cars at a previous instalment of the Tweed River Agricultural Show.

FAMILY FUN: Trevor Wells with his daughter Lacee-Joe on the dodgem cars at a previous instalment of the Tweed River Agricultural Show. Nolan Verheij-Full

WHETHER it's the agricultural aspects, the carnival food or Sideshow Alley, there will be something for everyone

at the Murwillumbah

Show, which kicks off on Friday.

Tweed River Agricultural Society secretary Peita Gardiman said with the showground taking shape throughout the week, organisers were hoping for good weather, despite some predicted showers.

"The Monster Trucks arrive on site this week and we're just hoping the weather holds out for the weekend,” Ms Gardiman said.

Cameron Murray works on the revamp of one of the Murwillumbah Showgrounds pavilions ahead of the show. Liana Turner

Friday, Nov 3:

8am: Horse show jumping and judging

9am-8pm: Craft pavilion open to the public with a wide variety of local arts and crafts, produce and horticulture on show.

Trade displays will include farm machinery, tools and restored engines and vehicles, while the Heritage Area will feature cow-milking, damper-making, sheep-shearing, barnyard animals and more.

9am-late: Sideshow carnival area open to the public.

10am: Poultry, Cane and Animal Nursery pavilions open.

11am: Commercial beef cattle judging at the Cattle Pavilion.

12 noon: Branding Rail bar opens

1pm: District hacks in the Main Ring.

3pm: Salt and Steel on the Bushman's Stage.

6pm: Dan Hannaford at the Bushman's Stage.

7pm: Bull-riding spectacular in the Main Ring.

Peita Gardiman at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds, where they are preparing for the 117th Murwillumbah Agricultural Show. Liana Turner

Saturday, Nov 4:

8am: Competitions kick off in the Main Ring.

9am-8pm: Craft, Cattle and Heritage displays open.

10am: Ridden hack classes for horses over 15h.

10am-4pm: Wood-chop competitions, reptile display. Hoopla Circus children's area and Creative Caldera cowboy hat-making in front of the dining hall.

5pm: Devils Kiosk plays on Bushman's Stage.

6pm: Aussie Moto x stunt show.

7pm: Monster trucks.

7pm: Fat Albert plays on Bushman's Stage.

9pm: Event wraps up with a fireworks show by the Showmen's Guild of Australasia.

One day entry is $10 for adults, families (two adults and two children) $25.

A two-day pass is $10 for adults, families $40.

Children (3-12 years) and aged concession entry is $5 for one or two days, under-3s and members free.

More info at murwillumbahshow.com.