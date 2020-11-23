It’s so hot right now, when is it going to cool off?

IT’S hot, wet and sticky at lunch time Monday on the Northern Rivers.

A cold change is moving through the region but expect to swelter for much of the afternoon.

It should get progressively windier this afternoon and there is a strong wind warning for the Byron coast.

A fire weather warning is in place for the Far North Coast.

Temperatures have soared into the mid-30s in Lismore, Casino and Evans Head. As of 12.40pm:

Ballina 29.3

Byron 24.4

Casino 35.8

Evans Head 35.6

Lismore 35.9

Murwillumbah 27.9

Grafton 37.5

The forecast for the rest of Monday:

A high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea. A front will move northwards up the coast during Monday, causing winds to freshen and shift southerly. Southerly winds will persist Tuesday before tending southeast to north-easterly Wednesday as another high builds over the Tasman Sea.

Forecast for Monday until midnight

Strong Wind Warning for Monday for Byron Coast.

Rain and lower temperatures will be in force across the region tomorrow. A shower or two is forecast in the main towns and temperatures should drop back to the mid 20s.