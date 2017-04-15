24°
It's the small things that count for flood victim

Daniel McKenzie
| 15th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
Royal Pacific Caravan park resident Ted Bridger in his donated recliner chair.
Royal Pacific Caravan park resident Ted Bridger in his donated recliner chair. Daniel McKenzie

WHEN the community came to the aid of those who lost everything in the Tweed floods, all one man wanted was a comfortable chair.

A professional fisherman of 30 years, Ted Bridger was forced out of the boat 20 years ago when he cracked two vertebrae in his back.

Despite damage or loss to most of his possessions when floodwaters swept through his site at Royal Pacific Caravan Park at Chinderah, Mr Bridger simply wanted to be able to sit comfortably again.

"I can't sit in a normal chair for long and all I wanted was (another) recliner,” Mr Bridger said.

"I don't need much, there's a lot worse off than me.”

Ted Bridger is relieved and comfortable now he is able to kick back
Ted Bridger is relieved and comfortable now he is able to kick back Daniel McKenzie

Tweed Floods Community Drive volunteers and Tweed Cr James Owen took on the challenge last Saturday, and tracked down a recliner to replace Mr Bridger's flood-destroyed chair.

"I'm so happy now I have somewhere to sit,” he said.

He said the owners of his caravan park should also be commended for their care and approach to assisting flood victims in the days following severe flooding.

"They've been amazing; they deserve a medal,” Mr Bridger said.

