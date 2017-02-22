27°
News

It's time for the 2017 senior local achievement award

Aisling Brennan
| 22nd Feb 2017 1:59 PM
The NSW Seniors Festival is being held next month.
The NSW Seniors Festival is being held next month.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE nominations are now open for the 2017 New South Wales seniors local achievement awards.

The award celebrates seniors' achievements in a range of categories, including business, environment, science, agriculture, health and well-being, learning and community service.

NSW Minister for Ageing Tanya Davis said the award was a great opportunity to thank the hard work of seniors in the community.

"Whether it is volunteering for a charity, lending a helping hand to a local sporting club or caring for a loved one, older Australians do so much to make our families and communities stronger," Mrs Davies said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said anyone can nominate a senior from the Tweed community.

"The NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards are an opportunity to thank a senior for everything they do in the community," Mr Provest said.

"We are calling on people to nominate seniors who are making a real difference to the lives of those around them."

Nominations for the 2017 NSW seniors local achievement awards are open from Monday, February 20 to Wednesday, March 1.

They will be presented as part of the NSW Seniors Festival, held March 3 to March 12.

Festival goers have the opportunity to also attend The Premier's Gala Concerts, which showcase Australia's best and upcoming musical theatre and recording artists.

Tickets to the gala event are free, and can be collected from www.ticketek.com.au

For more information about the nominations, visit www.nswseniorsfestival.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  general-seniors-news geoff provest nsw seniors festival 2017 tanya davies

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Top 6 infrastructure projects in the Tweed for 2017

Top 6 infrastructure projects in the Tweed for 2017

There's lots of construction going on in the shire.

It's time for the 2017 senior local achievement award

The NSW Seniors Festival is being held next month.

Do you know someone who would qualify?

New festival joins Quiksilver Pro party

Australian rockers the Rubens will headline the inaugural Cooly Beachfest at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta on March 18

Cooly Beachfest 2017 officially takes off

Do you know the whereabouts of wanted man: Zane Love?

A warrant has been issued for Zane Love.

Police seek help to find a man wanted on drug charges.

Local Partners

It's time for the 2017 senior local achievement award

Nominate a Tweed senior for their chance to win.

Take a tram to Mooball

NON-STOP: Plans for the Byron Light Rail could include the tram travelling into the Tweed Shire.

Byron link could travel to Mooball.

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Novel with lots of heart

Be transported to another world with A Quiet Kind of Thunder

New festival joins Quiksilver Pro party

Australian rockers the Rubens will headline the inaugural Cooly Beachfest at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta on March 18

Cooly Beachfest 2017 officially takes off

Live music: Boogie on down this weekend

Moreland & Arbuckle will be playing the Currumbin Soundlounge on Friday from 8.30pm.

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed (Feb 23 - 27)

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Under Contract

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Contract

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

The One That I Want!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

Beautifully presented and intelligently designed this absolutely stunning, renovated family home is located in a prestigious, sought after southern Gold Coast...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25th February 10:00 - 10:30am QLD Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This...

Top 6 infrastructure projects in the Tweed for 2017

The Gold Coast Airport is getting an upgrade.

Find out what's going in the Tweed.

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Waterfront luxury in Tweed

14 The Mainbrace, Tweed Heads

Check out house of the week.

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!