It's time for the 2017 senior local achievement award

The NSW Seniors Festival is being held next month.

THE nominations are now open for the 2017 New South Wales seniors local achievement awards.

The award celebrates seniors' achievements in a range of categories, including business, environment, science, agriculture, health and well-being, learning and community service.

NSW Minister for Ageing Tanya Davis said the award was a great opportunity to thank the hard work of seniors in the community.

"Whether it is volunteering for a charity, lending a helping hand to a local sporting club or caring for a loved one, older Australians do so much to make our families and communities stronger," Mrs Davies said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said anyone can nominate a senior from the Tweed community.

"The NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards are an opportunity to thank a senior for everything they do in the community," Mr Provest said.

"We are calling on people to nominate seniors who are making a real difference to the lives of those around them."

Nominations for the 2017 NSW seniors local achievement awards are open from Monday, February 20 to Wednesday, March 1.

They will be presented as part of the NSW Seniors Festival, held March 3 to March 12.

Festival goers have the opportunity to also attend The Premier's Gala Concerts, which showcase Australia's best and upcoming musical theatre and recording artists.

Tickets to the gala event are free, and can be collected from www.ticketek.com.au

For more information about the nominations, visit www.nswseniorsfestival.com.au.