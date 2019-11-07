It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

WADDLE THEY WIN: Looking forward to the annual Kingscliff Rotary Duck Race on Cudgen Creek this Sunday are avid 'duck racers' Les Holt, Liz Terrill, Julie Noble, Phil Smit, Jackie Smith and Rory Curtis. Photo: RICHARD MAMANDO

MORE than 1000 yellow rubber ducks will “paddle” frantically down Cudgen Creek this month in a bid to be crowned the winner.

The Rotary Club of Kingscliff’s annual duck race is on again and the stakes are high.

The owner of the winning duck will get $500 and the first corporate duck to cross the line gets bragging rights until next year’s race.

But it’s the money raised from the event that is life changing.

The Rotary Club of Kingscliff president Sue Vinnicombe said the club planned to buy defibrillators for the Tweed coast.

She said the defibrillators they want could be used by anyone because the machines speak to the user.

“I think anyone would be able to use them because they walk you through the process,” Ms Vinnicombe said.

“I’ve seen a demonstration of it and I was extremely surprised at how straight forward it was.

“Our community in Kingscliff is of an age, and we have lots of tourists, and we’ve had instances where people needed it but there wasn’t one available.”

Ms Vinnicombe said the event was always entertaining, especially the motorised duck race.

“It’s quite funny watching what people have figured out and their imagination, it’s just a whole lot of fun,” she said.

“There was one that looked like it was on a pontoon and another one that had a chemical reaction.

“When the guy put it in the water, nothing much happened … but then the chemical reaction happened and it just took off.”

It will cost punters $5 for a small duck and $50 for a large, corporate duck which can be bought online at kingscliffrotary.com.au.

Community ducks are available to buy on the day before the race starts about 11am.

All money raised goes to the Rotary Club of Kingscliff’s defibrillator initiative.