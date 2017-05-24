It's time to make your Living Will

Tweed Palliative Support volunteer Deirdre Stewart has completed an Advance Care Plan as part of national palliative care week this week.

TWEED Palliative Support is urging all residents, no matter their health status, to make plans about their future health care.

The plea comes as the nation marks Palliative Care Week this week, with the local charity focussed on educating people on the importance of an Advance Care Plan (ACP).

"Health professionals advise adults to write one will before they reach the end of their life,” said TPS president Meredith Dennis.

"An Advance Care Plan - formerly known as a 'Living Will' - contains practical information that aligns with your choices and values. If you were not able to make your own decisions due to an injury or terminal illness, it allows for you to have your wishes known to family and the health profession.

"For instance, where would you like to die? Given the choice, would you want to die in a hospital, at home or in a hospice? Would you like to be resuscitated? Are there certain medications or procedures that you absolutely do not want?”

Local resident and charity volunteer, Deirdre Stewart, has already completed her ACP.

"It makes a lot of sense for me to let my family and GP know my wishes while I am still healthy and this plan formally recognises these wishes,” Ms Stewart said.

Ms Dennis, who attended the roundtable palliative care discussions in Lismore last week, said the need for an ACP was highlighted at the discussions.

"Stress is taken from the family when your instructions are made clear,” Ms Dennis said.

"You can request there be no uncomfortable, invasive procedures undertaken before you die. It puts the power in the individual's hands and is legally binding.”

In NSW, there is no legislation for an ACP, although the courts recognise all forms of ACPs. There is a formal document, and can be found on the TPS website.