‘It’s top secret’: Inside JLaw’s hen’s party

There's one name in the music business who always manages to pull in a crowd - and luckily for Jennifer Lawrence that person is organising her hen party.

Adele is planning a surprise bash for the Oscar winner, The Sun reports.

And she needs to bag a few extra guests, after Jennifer complained that nobody turned up to her first do in New York in March.

A source close to the singer said: "Adele wanted to organise something for Jennifer and has started sending out invites to the party.

"It's all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it's looking like it will be a wild affair.

"Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day."

For Adele's do strict guidelines have been put in place about social media and filming, and reality stars Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are set to be on the guest list.

Adele’s hen’s party for Jennifer Lawrence is likely to be a star-studded bash. From left to right, Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Adele. Pic: Instagram @adele

Jennifer got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney in February and went out with pal Adele to celebrate during a massive night out at New York gay club Pieces.

It was shortly before British favourite Adele split from husband Simon Konecki.

In a podcast last month, Jennifer said of her first bash: "I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party, then last minute I decided I did.

"Then nobody was available because it was last minute.

"And then I started crying. I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying.'

"I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic."

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are engaged. Picture: Instagram

The Hunger Games star also branded the incident her "bridezilla meltdown".

The source said of the latest party plans: "Adele wants to keep it a classy affair so any social media and filming is quietly discouraged.

"There will be some huge stars at the party so it's important everyone can let their hair down."

This story first appeared in The Sun