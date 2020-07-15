Trump’s ‘tone deaf’ work tweet slammed

The US President’s daughter has just launched a new jobs campaign – but it immediately sparked fury and claims she’s “out of touch”.

Ivanka Trump is courting controversy once again - this time for the launch of a new ad campaign many have branded insensitive and insulting.

Earlier today, the US President's daughter started spruiking the government's new Find Something New initiative, which is designed to help the unemployed and backed by Apple Inc and IBM Corp.

It was created by the White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which is co-chaired by Ms Trump.

The campaign is designed to encourage Americans who are facing unemployment or career uncertainty to branch out into new fields, and feature workers who have successfully switched careers in the face of adversity.

However, it has attracted brutal backlash almost immediately.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the US hard, with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest report revealing there are now 17.8 million unemployed people in the country.

"Although unemployment fell in May and June, the jobless rate and the number of unemployed are up by 7.6 percentage points and 12 million, respectively, since February," the report states.

More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans 🇺🇸 bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions.



Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020

Those grim statistics have prompted many Americans to question the timing and message behind the Trump administration's new campaign, with social media users labelling it "tone deaf" and "out of touch".

Others likened the message to Marie Antoinette's infamous "let them eat cake" quote, supposedly directed at starving peasants during the French Revolution.

New Ivanka Trump initiative tells out-of-work Americans to 'find something new'....they can't find bread? Why don't they eat cake? Modern day Marie Antoinettehttps://t.co/cURxpWKFTQ — Fourth Frame always (@spexticle) July 15, 2020

"Why do people need to 'find something new'? Oh, because your father had no plan to contain a virus, which he called a hoax, & now 135,000 people are dead & the virus is still rampant. You find something new that will get us out of this hell," one furious Twitter user posted.

"Have you even had a job a day in your life? Everyone knows you never had to work for anything! The countries in bad shape, if you don't want to extend unemployment then things are going to get bad. It's worse than the Great Depression you have no solution but find something new?" another added.

During the virtual launch of the initiative, Ms Trump acknowledged the havoc the coronavirus pandemic had wrought on people's lives and careers.

"Now, as a result of Covid, people need to, unfortunately, in some cases learn a completely new skill," Ms Trump said.

"But that is also an opportunity to be put on for a new trajectory for themselves and their lives and we want to facilitate that connection back to the workforce and make it as smooth as possible."

