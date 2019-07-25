‘I’ve had a gutful’: Fury at light rail delays

The extension to Burleigh Heads could stand to make life easier for those in the Tweed.

DESPITE shoving the Gold Coast light rail extension to Burleigh Heads on to a project list that could take a quarter century to deliver, an under-fire State Government now says stage 3A will be fast-tracked if a funding deal is reached.

The Gold Coast Bulletin yesterday revealed an update of the State's infrastructure plan listed light rail stage 3A as being in the "region shaping priorities pipeline" - that is, projects which "have a 25-year planning horizon".

The tram system’s future is in limbo. Picture: Mike Batterham

Mayor Tom Tate and the State Opposition led a chorus of Gold Coast leaders furious over the prospect of the tram extension being delayed until 2044.

But Tourism Minister Kate Jones said yesterday the project can be delivered within four years.

"We can bring it forward if the Federal Government stumps up the dough," she said.

"We can deliver this project in the next four years if the Federal Government funds it like they did with stages 1 and 2.

"I have had a gutful of them cutting funding for key projects."

Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)

Construction was meant to begin on the 6.6km, $709 million track extension later this year but it was derailed after a funding dispute between Canberra and the State.

The Morrison Government last year committed $112 million to the extension, about 16 per cent of the $709 million total cost. The State Government and Gold Coast City Council argue that is not enough.

The State wants Canberra to tip in an extra $157 million to match its percentage commitment for stage 1.

A funding dispute has knocked the tram extension off-track. Mike Batterham

Cr Tate has called for a compromise of an extra $45 million.

The Mayor said Gold Coasters had resoundingly voted "with their feet'' in support of trams.

"I urge both (governments) to meet up and come to terms rather than meeting in the middle," he said.

"The business case highlighted that it is working and we have already dug deep for this. The people now want the Federal Government to dig a little deeper."

The State's strategic infrastructure plan was updated this week to reflect current projects and those set to be funded in coming years.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Picture: Tim Marsden

The light rail was not among the projects listed as proceeding between 2019 and 2023.

The upgrade of the M1 on the southern Gold Coast was among the projects listed across forward estimates.

The Opposition was highly critical yesterday.

"We now have light rail fail," Opposition transport spokesman Steven Minnikin said.

'There is no funding for stage 3A, which is quite extraordinary.

"People love light rail and it is not being funded.''