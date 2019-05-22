Jack secures aerial title

FLYING HIGH: Jack Freestone wins the final of the Red Bull Airborne at the 2019 Corona Bali Protected at Keramas, Indonesia.

FLYING HIGH: Jack Freestone wins the final of the Red Bull Airborne at the 2019 Corona Bali Protected at Keramas, Indonesia. Matt Dunbar/ Getty Images

THE Rolling Stones' famous 1960s song Jumping Jack Flash pretty much sums up Jack Freestone's latest win in the Red Bull Airborne at Keramas on the eastern side of Bali.

While the waves were not considered big enough for the world championship tour, they were perfect conditions for performing airs with ideal ramp bowls and elevating beyond the lip.

Freestone, 27, a former two-time world professional junior champion, is now on his second tour of the World Surf League and is rated as one of the best aerial surfers in the world.

He is living the dream - travelling the world surfing perfect waves with his professional surfing partner Alana Blanchard and their young son Banks.

They are the epitome of the new age professional surfing family and it was good to see Freestone earn a nice pay day.

The aerial format is the latest inclusion as part of the World Surf League and the brainchild of former Snapper Rocks professional Josh Kerr.

Kerr was the inaugural World Air Champion and has his created his own patent manoeuvre called the Kerrupt Flip, also known as a club sandwich which is an inverted rail grab closeout re-entry.

Based in California with his family, Kerr has been recruited to steer the aerial leg of the world tour, a role that he naturally thrives on.

Freestone literally flew through the qualifiers and final in 1-1.2m waves at Keramas, a break adored by the air specialists due to the mega ramps offered by the wave.

He was an early standout and easily qualified for the final with epic performances through both of the qualifying heats.

Freestone has long been known for his prowess in the air. He continuously dishes up some of the most mind-boggling free surfing sections with an array of technical, vertical, and powerful aerial manoeuvres.

Last round winner at Dbah, Brazil's Italo Ferreira, had to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

In the final, Freestone pulled a huge front side air-reverse to the flats that gave the Tugun-based surfer an unassailable lead and his first Red Bull Airborne victory.

"I'm so stoked to win this event,” Freestone said.

"It was so much fun - to share the water with all of those guys was so sick.

"I've got a really good relationship with Keramas.

"I love it and it seems to suit me perfectly.

"My plan now is to take this confidence into the main event and hopefully get through some CT heats and a win.”

Freestone had Hawaii's Kalani David and Eli Hanneman nipping at his heels throughout the final. Both surfers landed their fair share of airs but were unable to get the height and rotation needed to move up to first. Mason Ho, Ian Crane and Eric Geiselman showed glimpses of brilliance earlier in the day but struggled to find the landing gear on some huge, reverse, flip, and straight air attempts in the one-hour final.

An honourable mention must go to the group of surfers who narrowly missed the final cut, including Cabarita's Chippa Wilson, who threw down some of the most technical airs of the event, including an impressive backhand big spin.

Maui's Matt Meola also turned heads with his almost flawless rodeo flip during the qualifying round. Coolangatta's Noa Deane was unable to make the final cut.