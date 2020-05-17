Jack Steven in hospital with stab wound

GEELONG star Jack Steven is in hospital with what Geelong officials understand to be a stab wound after an incident on Saturday night.

The Cats confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Steven was injured and was "in hospital and recovering".

The injury is believed to be to Steven's chest, with the club told he was suffering a wound inflicted with a knife.

Relive classic AFL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The matter was referred to police by hospital staff after he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The club has little or no detail on the nature of the incident and the circumstances that led to Steven's injury.

It believes he was in Melbourne on Saturday night, but is unaware where he was or the company he was keeping.

Steven crossed to Geelong over the summer after a much-publicised battle with depression but has enjoyed a mostly flawless summer.

Despite a calf injury that slowed him he is seen to have enjoyed his training with teammates reporting he has been in dynamic form in some match simulation.

He missed Round 1 with that calf issue after a slashing Marsh Community Series game and would have been in contention for the club's Round 2 clash in the days after June 11.

Steven, a four-time best-and-fairest winner at St Kilda, had wanted to get back closer to family in Lorne for 12 months.

When he finally saw that trade brokered by the Cats he said he was thrilled to be in Geelong.

Steven in action during a Geelong pre-season game. Picture: Getty

"I have wanted to come down for a couple of years now so I am really excited and just happy to be home," he said.

"It was touch and go for a little bit but I think it worked out pretty well in the end. I was still contracted to St Kilda so I understood there was a process and if it didn't happen it didn't happen, and obviously the Saints are a great club so it wasn't all doom but I am really happy to be coming down to the Cats.

"I went to the Saints when I was 17 so it is all I have really known. I owe a lot to them and I am really thankful but stoked to be down here."

The severity of the injury is not known, with Steven one of more than 800 players preparing for a return to training on Monday.

Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling told ABC Radio he was rocked by the shock development to a marquee recruit.

"At his best he is a wonderful footballer and he came to the Cats looking for a change of scenery to reinvigorate his love of the game," he said.

"He has battled mental health issues and worked through those and loved being at the beach and close to the coastal lifestyle and all reports from the club were he was training hard through the summer until the season stopped because of coronavirus.

"He was excited about what the season held for him. We don't know many details other than that footy is the furthest thing from his mind and his family's mind. All it is will be his health and wellbeing and recovering from this."

Clubs are allowed to train in groups of eight in preparation for a May 25 return to contact training.

Geelong was hopeful Steven would be one of their star small forwards in a season recommencing on June 11.