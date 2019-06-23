Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Celebrity

Jagger’s stunning comeback

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2019 4:16 PM

Yes, time is still on Mick Jagger's side, and he has proven yet again that when you start him up, you know he'll never stop.

After the 75-year-old rocker had to undergo a heart valve replacement procedure in April, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour, the ageless wonder was his old shimmying self when the band kicked off their delayed opening show in Chicago.

With the Stones taking the stage to Street Fighting Man, Jagger showed he still had plenty of punch left in him.

And Mick was happy - and the crowd was thrilled.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers went on to perform classics such as Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fittingly, the sold-out concert closed with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones' 1965 No. 1 hit that never fails to satisfy after all these years.

More Stories

mick jagger

Top Stories

    HOPS TO IT: Bubblegum beer tickles voters' tastebuds

    premium_icon HOPS TO IT: Bubblegum beer tickles voters' tastebuds

    Food & Entertainment They might be the new kids on the block when it comes to craft beer brewing, but the team at Currumbin Valley Brewing have certainly found favour with drinkers.

    Big Brother house on fire

    Big Brother house on fire

    News Abandoned Big Brother house goes up in flames

    Police call off search for missing Belgian backpacker

    premium_icon Police call off search for missing Belgian backpacker

    News Byron Bay's "kindness is like a balm on our bleeding heart"

    Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    premium_icon Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    Crime "She asked for it, she got it, she bolted after that"