The interior of the new Clarence Correctional Facility in Lavadia.
News

JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

Jenna Thompson
8th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre this morning, prompting a lockdown of the facility.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid confirmed to The Daily Examiner that officers are still on the scene following an incident which occurred around 8.30am Monday morning.

"It's believed a mattress was set alight which led to the lockdown," Ms Reid said.

"There is no danger to the public. This is a standard response where jail procedures require a lockdown with any incident."

Meanwhile, North Coast courtrooms requiring audio visual link and teleconferencing from the Clarence Correctional Centre are experiencing delays due to the lockdown.

Ms Reid said that although the incident was minor, it would result in extended delays.

Grafton Daily Examiner

