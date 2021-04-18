Jail sentence for man after bankruptcy debacle

A bankrupt man found himself before the courts after he failed to follow conditions outlined in the act.

A man whose bankruptcy saw 37 social houses go to auction has found himself before Tweed Heads Local Court.

Geoffrey John Hirning purchased the Downs Housing company, previously Downs Aboriginal and Islander Housing Company, in 2016 before filing for bankruptcy a year later.

As a result of the bankruptcy the 37 houses in Toowoomba, all occupied by Indigenous Australians, were sold at auction leaving a number of tenants displaced.

Court documents reveal Hirning was declared bankrupt by the Federal Circuit court on June 5, 2019.

He filed an initial statement of affairs but the trustee's office requested further bank statements, tax records, motor vehicles, details of real estate property and sale of property, assets and money given and paid to creditors.

The information was required by August 30, 2019, but Hirning asked for an extension until October 1.

On November 8 the trustee submitted an offence referral to the Australian Financial Security Authority alleging a breach of the Bankruptcy Act.

AFSA wrote to Hirning on March 10, 2020 to advise he may have committed an offence and was required to provide the requested information within 14 days.

Hirning called the senior AFSA investigator, acknowledging the email and advised he was annulling his bankruptcy.

He was told he must comply or the matter would be referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecution.

Less than a week later, Hirning told AFSA he sent some of the required items and would supply the rest and his annulment.

He still failed to supply the documents and, after being prompted again by the trustee, he responded on May 4 with: "Apologies - we're not coping very well with this drama on top of our family bits at the moment, I'll have it all packaged up this week I promise".

The outstanding documents still had not been received by January 21 this year and Hirning was charged on February 5.

He pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to failing to fully and truly disclose to the trustee such information as the trustee required under the Bankruptcy Act.

Defence lawyer Carl Edwards told the court his client was dealing with a number personal circumstances at the time.

"He buried his head in the sand," Mr Edwards said.

He said Hirning now had a new trustee and had provided some of the materials required but there was still some outstanding.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Hirning he had enjoyed a considerable degree of relief as a bankrupt person as opposed to the alternative.

"People are held in custody until they pay their debtors," Mr Dunlevy said.

Mr Dunlevy also noted Hirning's previous conviction for fraud where he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

He convicted and sentenced Hirning to nine months imprisonment, suspended for nine months with a $500 bond.