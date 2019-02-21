TV star attacks ‘fat-phobic misogynist’ Karl

JAMEELA Jamil was not a fan of the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, to say the least.

After the storied Chanel designer passed away at age 85 on Tuesday, social media tributes from celebrities and socialites flooded in - but the Good Place actor, 32, spoke out on Twitter about the not-so-pretty side of the iconic couturier.

"I'm glad somebody said it," the body-positive activist wrote, retweeting an article titled Stop Mourning Oppressors: Anti-Condolences for Karl Lagerfeld.

The designer was “ruthless”, according to Jamil. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Continued Jamil: "Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn't be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person."

Cara Delevingne, who was one of Lagerfeld's favourite models and muses, jumped to the designer's defence in Jamil's replies, writing, "Seriously have some respect … You are calling him ruthless??? Are you kidding me? No one is perfect but you clearly don't know the man so please keep your opinions to yourself and stop bashing people for attention."

Delevingne was close with the late designer.

"He was born in 1933!" the supermodel, 26, added in a later tweet.

"I am not saying I agree with some of the things he has said. I'm very emotional and mourning his death and feel like I have to stick up for him when he's not here to speak for himself."

Clearly, Lagerfeld's legacy is just as controversial as his opinions.

