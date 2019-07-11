Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu JAXA
Technology

Japan spacecraft samples asteroid soil

11th Jul 2019 4:25 PM

Japan's space agency says data transmitted from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has indicated it successfully landed on a distant asteroid to complete its mission of collecting underground samples.

Hayabusa2 had created itself a landing crater earlier.

Thursday's mission was to land inside that crater to collect scattered samples that scientists believe contain more valuable clues to the origin of the solar system.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, says it has confirmed data showing Hayabusa2 touched down and rose safely. JAXA is analysing further details.

The asteroid, named Ryugu after an undersea dragon palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 300 million kilometres from Earth.

hyabusa2 japan jaxa ryugu

Top Stories

    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:12 PM
    Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    premium_icon Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    Business The jeweller owes staff millions

    The new $200,000 vehicle you'll see rolling around the Tweed

    premium_icon The new $200,000 vehicle you'll see rolling around the Tweed

    Crime The vehicle was handed over by the State Government this morning.

    Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    premium_icon Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    Health Witness recounts a cop punching Nathan Tran before his death