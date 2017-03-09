27°
Is Jarryd Hayne too much for the Titans to handle?

Adam Santarossa, news.com.au | 9th Mar 2017 6:38 AM
Jarryd Hayne looks on during the Gold Coast Titans training session at Robina on the Gold Coast
Jarryd Hayne looks on during the Gold Coast Titans training session at Robina on the Gold Coast AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THE signing of Jarryd Hayne was meant to transform the Gold Coast Titans into genuine NRL premiership contenders.

After a disastrous period which saw the club enter administration and almost fold entirely, finally it looked as though the Titans had turned things around.

The stunning signing of Jarryd Hayne was a coup that would see enormous benefits both on and off the field for the fledging NRL outfit.

But former NRL star Michael Ennis says the Hayne project has failed spectacularly.

"I thought they (Titans) were in a really good place," Ennis said on Triple M's Deadset Legends program.

"They found out who they were and were heading in the right direction and since the injection of Hayne last year, I think they've gone backwards."

 

Jarryd Hayne receives the ball during the Gold Coast Titans training session at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, March. 1, 2017.
Jarryd Hayne receives the ball during the Gold Coast Titans training session at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, March. 1, 2017. The Titans play the Sydney Roosters in their 2017 NRL season opener on Saturday on the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Reports have emerged that Hayne was fallen out with members of the Titans leadership group, after they decided to fine him for missing a training session.

Hayne took to Twitter to defend himself, tweeting that he had gained permission to miss the training session, only for Titans coach Neil Henry to put the foot down.

Hayne is currently in the final season of his two-year deal with the Titans and the star is on record as saying he will look at all offers presented to him before committing his future to a club.

The sporting nomad has spent the last two years playing in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and attempting to go to the Olympics with Fiji's Rugby Sevens side.

Ennis says it is clear that Hayne only really cares about one man.

"I understand his ambitions. I think it's wonderful that he wants to achieve everything he can with his sporting ability in the period of time that he can do that," Ennis said.

"Unfortunately rugby league is a team game for Jarryd.

"The perception at the moment is that he thinks he's bigger than the game, but also his club."
 

"The perception at the moment is that he thinks he's bigger than the game, but also his club."
"The perception at the moment is that he thinks he's bigger than the game, but also his club." DAN PELED

While Hayne may feel like the market will be clamouring for his signature given the superstar he is, Ennis says clubs may be put off by the drama that comes with the "Hayne Plane".

Even the Titans could be reconsidering whether they want Hayne as part of their plans going forward, given both his current attitude and the sizeable chunk of the salary cap he takes up.

"There's no doubt of his playing ability, no one ever questions that," Ennis said.

"The question I ask will any NRL side want to go there?

"You've got to have everyone pulling in the same direction to achieve something that's so hard to achieve.

"The minute you have someone there where the focus is on them, it distracts from where you want to go."

The league star has flirted with a move to French or Japanese Rugby, and the millions they provide. While the NFL dream is now a thing of the past, Hayne has hurt his potential suitors on Australian shores as he is now locked into representing Fiji in the 15-man game.

But Ennis says if Hayne does decided to again depart the NRL, the game will quickly move on - as it always does.

"The game is far bigger and has been bigger for a long time," Ennis said.

