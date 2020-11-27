Jarryd Hayne phone taps revealed in court

Police phone taps recorded Jarryd Hayne telling former NSW teammate Mitchell Pearce that he would sue the woman accusing him of sexual assault for defamation.

Mr Hayne is on trial in the Newcastle District Court for the alleged attack on the woman on September 30, 2018 - the night of that year's NRL grand final.

He is accused of performing oral and digital sex on her without her consent in the Newcastle suburb of Fletcher.

The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent aggravated by recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

It's alleged that Hayne was drunk when he came to the woman's home in a cab and that he caused her considerable pain and to bleed when he performed a sexual act on her.

Mr Hayne has argued that any harm was accidental and that the injury was caused by a fingernail.

Jarryd Hayne arrives at Newcastle Court House on Friday. Picture NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

The trial has previously heard Mr Hayne paid $550 for a taxi to drive him back to Sydney before the alleged sexual assault on a woman, then 26, in the house she shared with her mother on the city's outskirts.

It's alleged that the taxi driver was told to wait outside while Mr Hayne went into the house, however the driver knocked on the door 20 minutes later after he had not returned.

The court head that the woman, who cannot be identified, first contacted police on November 5 and they began tapping Mr Hayne's phone five days later.

In one of five calls which was played to the jury on Friday morning, Mr Hayne is heard telling Newcastle Knights halfback Mr Pearce that the woman was from "Newy" and "a couple of your boys might know her".

Former NSW teammates Mitchell Pearce and Jarryd Hayne. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

During the call on November 15, Mr Hayne described the woman as "full blown weirdo" and that she was "f****** filthy" because he had kept a taxi running out front.

"I picked up a lawyer, I'll get her for defamation easy," Mr Hayne is heard telling his former Blues teammate.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Jarryd Hayne phone taps revealed in court