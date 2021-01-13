Menu
Black and white close-up of silver handcuffs
Crime

Jealousy sparked chilling threat against kids, court told

Liana Boss
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Northern Rivers man who threatened to harm his children because he was jealous their mother had a new boyfriend has been sentenced for his actions.

The man, from the Lismore region, pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend when he faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday.

His lawyer, Sophie Dagg, conceded the offences were "highly serious".

"It's not lost on (my client), the gravity of his wording," Ms Dagg said.

Ms Dagg told the court her client had "hit rock bottom" when he texted his former partner, implicitly threatening to drive his vehicle, with their children on board, into an oncoming truck.

"He said to me, on the day of the offence, there's no way he ever meant what he said," Ms Dagg said.

"He said it to hurt the aggrieved."

The man's offences relate to a string of text messages sent to his children's mother on January 9 this year.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had custody of their children the night before and when asked by the mother where he was, he replied: "lining up a truck".

The woman urged him to go and see her and warned him police had been alerted.

According to court documents, the woman "felt extremely scared and worried for her children and believed that the accused would make good on his threats".

The court heard a "very large operation" took place before the man was located at his home.

He told police the interaction was "just a fight basically" and blamed the fact the victim had been seeing a new boyfriend.

"I know it was f---ing s--- but it hurt her … that's what I was going for," he told police.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said it was "not surprising" the words the man caused "great concern" for his former partner and police.

Mr Dakin imposed a two-year community corrections orders.

The man is also subject to an apprehended violence order, preventing him from going within 20 metres of the home where the woman and his children reside.

