Jessica Mauboy shares rare music feat in No.1 spot

Jessica Mauboy is at the top of the ARIA chart. Picture: James Gourley/The Sunday Telegraph

Girl power rules the Australian music charts this week with Jessica Mauboy debuting at No. 1 with her Hilda album and global pop force Tones and I landing for the 13th week on the ARIA singles summit.

It's the first time Mauboy has achieved a No. 1 with a record of all new songs.

She did create chart history three years ago when the Secret Daughter soundtrack became the first album by an indigenous artist to debut on top of the ARIA album charts but it featured mostly covers.

Jessica Mauboy debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA charts with her new Hilda album. Picture: James Gourley/The Sunday Telegraph.

"It's always been the dream for this album to connect with people, and for Hilda to be at the top of the charts is so special to me," Mauboy said.

"I love Tones so sharing this with her is triple times sweeter."

The deeply personal album was inspired by the stories of her family unlocked during an emotional homecoming trip to Darwin in the quest to discover more about her grandmother Hilda.

Mauboy's middle name was in honour of the woman she never met, whose life was cut tragically short by an accident at a party.

Mauboy has dedicated the album’s success to her grandmother and mother. Picture: James Gourley.

"Well, I think it music means as much to them as it does to me as they have seen the ins and outs of me making music over the years and understand how much this means to make it to #1 and to share what music does to people," Mauboy said.

"This record is a dedication to all the women in my family, to my grandmother and mother for being fierce and strong and how they have helped me to pursue this life and become a woman. I am because of them."

Tones and I is on a 13-week streak at No. 1 on the ARIA singles chart. Picture: Supplied.

Reaching her 13th week at No. 1 with Dance Monkey has set Tones and I up for a historic battle for ARIA supremacy.

The song, which has more than half a billion song and video streams globally, has now equalled Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, Coolio's Gangsta Paradise and Despacito from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber to spend 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1

Fans are expected to rally behind her and start a streaming movement to keep it at the summit for another week to claim the record.

Then she just has to stay there for another couple of weeks to claim the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 currently held by Sheeran.

And she's up for the challenge.

A couple of more weeks and Tones steals the longest running No. 1 record from Ed Sheeran. Picture supplied Sony Music

"It would mean that an Aussie held the Aussie chart record and that is the coolest thing," she said.

"I didn't think it would be me. You know the saying that it just wouldn't happen to someone like me and it kind of loses its value because people say it a lot. Then when you think about it, that is exactly what you want to say."

Tones and spent three weeks at No. 1 in the UK with Dance Monkey and is on track for a fourth according to the midweek sales report.

The infectious pop song has also crossed over onto the Billboard Hot 100, the official American pop chart, at No. 75 and looks likely to continue its ascent.

The Veronicas and Delta Goodrem ruled the pop charts together in 2016. Picture: Toby Zerna

It is rare for two Australian artists to claim No. 1 on the ARIA singles and albums charts in the same week.

The last occasion two female acts celebrated the milestone was three years ago when The Veronicas topped the charts with their In My Blood hit and Delta Goodrem claimed No. 1 with her Wings of the Wild album.

Before then, the last two female artists to arrive at No. 1 at the same time were Paulini and Missy Higgins in 2004.

The last time a homegrown male artist had the double was Gotye in 2011 with Somebody That I Used To Know (featuring Kimbra) and his Making Mirrors record.