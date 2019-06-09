Jessika describes sharing her biggest success with her dad

ORIGIN BOUND: Tweed Seagulls player Jessika Elliston has been selected to platy for Queensland in the Women's State of Origin on June 21.

ORIGIN BOUND: Tweed Seagulls player Jessika Elliston has been selected to platy for Queensland in the Women's State of Origin on June 21. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: "I though I was getting pranked”.

That was the first thought Tweed Seagulls star Jessika Elliston had when she got the phone call to be told she would be playing State of Origin.

The Seagulls player has had a remarkable year for the club in their first season, showing plenty of promise as she continues to learn the game.

Elliston, 21, has a rich passion for rugby union, and has only had a handful of competitive rugby league games.

But her talent could not be overlooked, as she now prepares to play in this year's Women's State of Origin, on June 21 at North Sydney Oval.

She said she did not believe the phone call was genuine, and had top be told several times before she believed her achievement.

"It was very unexpected - I was getting my hair washed so the hairdresser was the first person who found out,” Elliston said.

"I then immediately rang my dad to tell him, and he thought I was then prank-calling him.”

Being able to tell her father was an experience Elliston could hardly put into words.

She told the Tweed Daily News her dad had always been a massive supporter of her ambitions, and being able to share this moment with him was special.

"My dad and I have always been massive rugby union fans, so I don't think he has still got his head around his daughter playing league,” she said.

"But he was so excited and proud of me.”

Elliston will join the rest of her team in camp this week as they prepare for the showdown with NSW.

The young gun said she was going to take every opportunity and experience from this camp to better enhance her career.

"I am going to take everything I can from this,” she said.

"We have some awesome players and leaders in this group and I want to learn from them about what it takes to be a successful sportswoman.”

There was a huge crowd who shuffled the gates for last year's fixture.

A total of 6824 watched NSW defeat Queensland 16-10, with a large TV audience watching the game live.

Similar figures are expected this season following the 2018 success, and Elliston believes it will only add to her excitement.

"I think the most nervous I will be is when we run out on to the ground,” she said.

"But once you are on the field you cannot hear the crowd, you are just focused on what you have to do.”