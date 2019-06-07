Jets face ladder leaders after victory

HARD WORK: Bilambil Jets coach Kevin Campion says his side needs to be at its best against Burleigh.

Jerad Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: After 10 rounds of the Gold Coast A- Grade competition, Bilambil sits sixth with just three wins.

But last week's win over second-placed Southport has given the club plenty of confidence for the back half of the season.

This weekend will be a massive challenge, when they face league leaders Burleigh tomorrow afternoon at 3pm at Prizzey Park.

Coach Kevin Campion said this weekend's round 11 clash would be a test of how competitive his side could be against the best.

"It was a good tough win against Southport last week,” Campion said.

"To compete against Burleigh we need to really work hard on the things which have been working for us.

"Our discipline is our worst enemy at the moment.”

Burleigh is out in front on the competition ladder with 29 points, with eight wins and a draw from the side's nine games.

The team is five points clear of the second-placed Southport Tigers.