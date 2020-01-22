Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caloundra Oztag teams have been busy getting ready for the Junior State Cup.
Caloundra Oztag teams have been busy getting ready for the Junior State Cup.
Sport

Jets ready to soar at junior state cup

Tom Threadingham
, tom.threadingham@scnews.com.au
21st Jan 2020 7:58 AM | Updated: 22nd Jan 2020 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OZTAG: Caloundra is shaping up well for another strong attack against the state's best youth in the Junior State Cup, says venue manager Brad Rickards.

The Jets were a force at last year's event, claiming victory in four divisions, including the under-10 girls, under-11 boys, under-12 girls and under-15 girls.

The club will send 12 sides to this year's state cup, starting Friday at Sunshine Coast Stadium, eager to maintain the form.

"This season we're looking bigger and better than ever and have had a number of kids jump on board looking to enjoy the same success we did last year," Rickards said.

"I've been watching the training over the past few weeks and I think we can give it another good run this time.

(But) It's going to be tough, there's a lot of others growing as well and chasing and wanting to be the best club in Queensland like we are."

Along with Caloundra, local clubs Maroochydore, Coolum and Noosa are set to participate among more than 150 teams from across Queensland.

More than 2000 youth will be in action for the three-day event, with sides travelling from as far north as Townsville and as far south as Tweed Heads.

Competition starts Friday, with finals on Sunday.

More Stories

Show More
oztag oztag queensland sunshine coast stadium twdsport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Google boss calls for tech ban

    Google boss calls for tech ban
    • 22nd Jan 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News Medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges dismissed in landmark

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        News Here we remember the 21 men and women who lost their lives.

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather 'Very dangerous' storm slams southeast Queensland.