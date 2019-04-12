Jetsons set for challenge

Following solid wins in the opening round of the competition, Kingscliff Jetsons and Seagulls SCU 1 will face off in the marquee match tomorrow

Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: Following solid wins in the opening round of the competition, Kingscliff Jetsons and Seagulls SCU 1 will face off in the marquee match tomorrow.

The Jetsons have come together this year, with a team still new to each other.

Any teething issues they may have had were not a problem in their 62-15 victory over Saints Onyx.

Captain Courtney Jones said her team were thrilled with how they played in Round 1, considering they are still becoming comfortable with each other.

"We were a bit unsure how our team would go but after having a good win we are feeling good,” Jones said.

The Kingscliff leader said her side was under no illusions they were going up against one of the competition heavyweights this weekend.

Seagulls SCU 1 were 20-point winners last week over the Cudgen CC's, with Jones believing her side will have to be close to their best to come away with the win.

"We will be tested this weekend but we'll see how we go.”

"They look really strong and competitive with a young team so it will be a challenge for us.”

The Jetsons still have plenty to improve on after their first round win.

Depth will be a key component to their success, with plenty of players able to fill in the shooting roles and in the mid-court.