Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
News

Jetstar strike to cause chaos

6th Dec 2019 12:13 PM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions.

These included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

More to come

More Stories

airline editors picks flights jetstar strikes workers strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Military-style assault rifles for Coast cops

        premium_icon Military-style assault rifles for Coast cops

        News Federal police officers armed with military-style rifles will begin patrolling the Gold Coast Airport from early next year under a new anti-terror crackdown.

        Light rail’s next destination after Airport extension

        premium_icon Light rail’s next destination after Airport extension

        News 'Now (opponents) are saying they don’t want it'

        Temperatures to soar on the Tweed

        premium_icon Temperatures to soar on the Tweed

        Weather Murwillumbah will swelter today with the temperature forecast to reach 37C and 31C...

        Fitness star Tammy Hembrow's ‘sex tape’ troubles

        Fitness star Tammy Hembrow's ‘sex tape’ troubles

        Lifestyle An Instagram star’s account had threat to release ‘sex tape’.