Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar planes on the tarmac.
Jetstar planes on the tarmac.
News

Jetstar travellers stranded as pilots strike

by Kieran Rooney
11th Dec 2019 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JETSTAR will cancel 90 flights across the country this weekend as pilots walk off the job over a pay dispute.

About a fifth of the airlines services will be impacted as staff work to get passengers on planes around the strike action.

All Jetstar customers will be able to claim a refund for flights booked from December 13 to 20.

RELATED: MAYHEM AT AIRPORTS AS 24 FLIGHTS CANCELLED, 40 DELAYED

On average, the company runs about 370 flights per day.

Jetstar Group chief executive Gareth Evans said the strike was unjustified.

"It is cynically timed to hurt the travelling public at the busiest time of the year," he said.

"Right now we are proactively contacting customers to inform them of their options."

Mr Evans said the Australian Federation of Air Pilots wanted a deal that would see their pay increase by 15 per cent in its first year.

"To do that would put unsustainable upward pressure on the low fares that have been the core of Jetstar since its inception," he said.

"(It would) also call into question future investment in the business.

"On average a captain at Jetstar earns over $300,000 a year."

MORE NEWS

THE BEST AND WORST STAR WARS MOVIES

HERO PILOT SAW VOLCANO VICTIMS 'DEAD, DYING AND ALIVE'

FORMER TOP COP AXED IN SECRET

Jetstar has offered an agreement that they believed would increase wages by 3 per cent.

The company will cancel 44 flights on Saturday and 46 on Sunday, with some Friday services impacted by work stoppages from baggage handlers and ground crew.

About 80 per cent of flights will operate as scheduled, with some flights to be upgraded to larger planes and Qantas will also provide some replacement services.

Members of the Transport Workers Union have begin their own protected industrial action with Jetstar over the same period.

kieran.rooney@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
flight flying jetstar pilots strikes strike

Just In

    Just In

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC
      • 11th Dec 2019 11:15 AM

      Top Stories

        Tweed detective shares insight into crime trends, prevention

        premium_icon Tweed detective shares insight into crime trends, prevention

        Crime Theft, sexual assault and internet scams were just some of the topics covered by Tweed – Byron Police District’s crime manager at this month’s Tweed Chamber of...

        IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        Corruption watchdog finalises probe

        Corruption watchdog finalises probe

        Politics Tom Tate allegations passed to Queensland's Independent Assessor.

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says wild weather will hit Northern Rivers.