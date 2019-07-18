Jewel’s job bonanza for tradies

A GLOBAL luxury brand is to operate the $1.4 billion Jewel towers hotel with 700 tradies being promised an extra year's work to finish the shimmering beachfront landmark.

The project's Chinese-backed developer Yuhu Group Australia has been quiet in recent months about progress at the triple high-rises in Surfers Paradise, giving away little about sales, completion dates or the hotel operator.

The information vacuum coincided with February's exiling of former Yuhu Group chairman Xiangmo Huang who sensationally had his citizenship application rejected and residency axed while temporarily away from Australia.

The cranes have gone and the finishing touches are being applied as Jewel nears its completion on the Gold Coast. Picture Glenn Hampson

But the Bulletin, having spoken to multiple sources can reveal:

- a year's more work will be required on Jewel providing jobs for 600-700 tradies, according to the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU);

- the luxury Langham brand will operate the Jewel hotel.

Fresh Bulletin photos of the completed exterior and beach-edge pools and al fresco dining showpiece reveal it is well advanced since the newspaper published drone photos last year.

The site's head contractor Multiplex confirmed yesterday it had started interior design works.

"Multiplex completed the construction of the towers this month as planned and is undertaking internal fit-out works of the residences," a Multiplex spokesperson said.

Drone vision of the pool area. Picture Glenn Hampson

A Yuhu Group Australia spokesperson also said the construction of the Jewel towers had been completed earlier this month as scheduled in a similarly brief statement.

"Fit-out works of the residential element is currently underway on site to ensure interior design excellence is delivered to the magnificent towers of the Jewel of Gold Coast."

While Yuhu Group is saying nothing about when it will open for residents, confidence is high Jewel will eventually get up and running, notch decent apartment sales and add to the city's appeal.

Gold Coast property guru Max Christmas said it had become an impressive landmark helping "put the city on the map" and he had "every confidence" Yuhu Group would make it work financially.

Jewel is close to finishing. Picture Glenn Hampson

"It won't become a white elephant. I have every confidence they will be able to sell it in China.

"It is impressive on the skyline and what it has done for the city in terms of wages, materials is fantastic. The prices will adjust to meet the market eventually.

"Top marks to them, let's bless them for putting it up but now how they get out of it, that's going to be another masterstroke - but they will," Mr Christmas said.

CFMEU representative Scott Vink said his understanding was another 12 months of work was available for 600 to 700 tradies to complete the job.

"It's a great thing for the industry and Gold Coast workers. It's shame things came to a halt for a while and people's livelihoods were affected," Mr Vink said.

"But the same people who had those jobs will get them back because it will be the same companies doing the work."

Jimmy Huang before the towers were finished. Picture Glenn Hampson

Destination Gold Coast chairman Paul Donovan said he spoke frequently with Yuhu Group top brass and he was confident it would be a success.

"What I'm sure about is it's going ahead in leaps and bounds."

Asked if he would welcome the Langham luxury hotel brand running Jewel, he said: "Absolutely, it is a very well-known brand. If it is them - and I don't know, you are telling me it is - I would be very happy because it is very good."

The Langham has hotels in Sydney and Melbourne plus flagship properties in London, New York and the Middle East. This will be its first Queensland site.

When work abruptly stopped last year sparking union protests, Yuhu Group maintained appointing a hotel operator was crucial in finalising the project's design.

Since then, Yuhu Group has not been without its problems with Mr Huang's residency drama effectively blocking his return to Australia and $13m Sydney home.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation advised Mr Huang held a role in the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department, which aims to influence political opinion internationally.

Soon afterwards, his Sydney-based son Jimmy Huang was appointed as Yuhu chairman in his place.

The Jewel sales office in Surfers Paradise continues to market apartments, with the most recent online advertisement running in May.

Prices for three-bedroom apartments in tower three start from $3.982 million while two-bedroom apartments start from $2.575 million.

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments are on sale from $1.3 million - down from $1.43 million when sales were launched by previous owners Wanda Ridong in 2015.

Entry-level apartments have increased in price from about $675,000 to $799,000 for a one-bedder with a study - largely because many lower-priced one-bedroom apartments have already sold.

The spacious tower three penthouse will set you back about $16 million.

All up, Jewel has 521 residences and a 169-room international five-star hotel in the 47-floor tower two.

It will also have a resort pool, bars, restaurants, 800-person ballroom, health and wellness centre and retail spaces in line with its 130 metres of beach frontage.

The towers stand at 34, 40 and 46 floors, topping out last May.