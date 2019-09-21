JLo breaks the internet with iconic dress

IN THE year 2000, Jennifer Lopez made fashion history when she wore Versace's extremely deep-V "jungle" dress to the Grammy Awards.

And 20 years on, she's done it again.

The Hustlers actress stunned everyone, and the internet, when she slipped back into a replica of the jaw-dropping dress at the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan.

The stunning 50-year-old strutted her stuff down the runway with sheer confidence, while the tropical green gown effortlessly flowed behind her - leaving the entire audience captivated.

Jennifer Lopez stuns on the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week as she recreates the same dress she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"So I have a little bit of a surprise right now," JLo said backstage in an Instagram Live video. "I am about to surprise a whole room full of people here and I don't want to say too much but I want you to be here with me when I do it. I'm so excited."

"Twenty years ago I wore a certain dress and it kind of made a bit of splash at that time and right now we're about to have another moment in Milan at Fashion Week."

And she was spot on - it hasn't been three hours since she posted footage of her walk and it's already clocked nearly three million views.

"So this just happened," she had captioned the video, tagging Donatella Versace, the woman behind the design, along with the hashtags #stillgoingstrong #jungedress #20yearanniversary

Even Instagram commented: "Yeah it did".

A plethora of celebrities also jumped on her post including Lenny Kravitz who said: "Yes you did!"

"The most incredible thing I've ever seen," added her Hustlers co-star Lili Reinhart

American actress Kerry Washington simply wrote, "Iconic".

The backstage crew at the fashion event were quick to pull out heir phones to capture the moment. Picture: Instagram/JenniferLopez

She also sent Twitter into meltdown with her eye-popping dress. The singer and actress had her hair up, exactly how she did 20 years ago, with her figure looking just as toned.

As well as a plunging neckline, the tropical green dress is entirely backless, showing off JLo's very prominent asset - her booty.

When Jennifer Lopez wore that Versace print dress to the Grammy Awards in 2000 she broke the internet. Millions of people went to find pictures but Google Image Search wasn’t invited yet. That dress inspired Google to create it. Here is JLO in the Versace S/S 2020 in a remake. pic.twitter.com/ZD2ftT1ozN — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) September 20, 2019

JLo walked out to her song Love Don't Cost A Thing with backstage crew whipping their phones out to capture the historic moment seconds before she stepped out onto the runway.

When she wore the dress in 2000, JLO, who was 31 years old at the time, had no idea of its impact.

"I put on the green dress and come out and Benny (Medina, JLo's longtime manager) goes, 'That's it. That's it. Don't even talk about it. That's the dress'," JLo said in the first episode of her new YouTube series Moments of Fashionshe.

"And of course, my stylist is mortified. She's like, 'No! It's been worn before!' But the guys were so adamant that it was an amazing dress, and we said OK."

The only worry? "Whether or not my boobs were gonna pop out on stage," the pop icon said with a laugh, adding her team used tons of double-stick tape to prevent a wardrobe malfunction. "There was never any danger of that. I was so securely stuck into that thing that there was gonna be no mishaps."

JLo celebrities and fans were quick to comment on her post. Picture: Instagram/JenniferLopez

Her catwalk footage had only been up for a few hours before it clocked nearly three million views. Picture: Instagram/JenniferLopez

JLo's look was a smash hit, going on to inspire Google Image search and dominate the following day's headlines - even in the wake of Santana's historic eight-Grammy sweep.

"I was like, this man just broke records but people want to know about this dress!" JLo exclaimed. "It was the craziest thing. But it just goes to show you the power of fashion."