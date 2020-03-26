Jockeys choose where to race in NSW

Jockey Noriyuki Masuda will contine riding on Northern Rivers tracks after restrictions from Racing NSW. Photo Kevin Farmer

SIXTY eight jockeys from across the state have elected to race on Northern Rivers tracks after Racing NSW split them into three regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jockeys were required to select a region and cannot accept rides in the other areas from Friday.

Border restrictions will make it harder for jockeys who race in NSW and Queensland.

One of those jockeys is Noriyuki Masuda who rides at most tracks on the Northern Rivers and a handful in Queensland..

He often has rides for Ballina trainers Ethan Ensby and Steven Phelps along with Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen.

The likes of Ben Looker, Matt McGuren, Matt Paget and Luke Rolls have all nominated to race in Northern NSW.

Northern region has the most riders and includes tracks on Central Coast, Mid North Coast and Newcastle and Hunter area.

The South includes Kembla Grange, Hawkesbury, Southern District and Western tracks.

There will be 67 jockeys race in the south division while 25 will stay in the metropolitan area.

Racing NSW chief cxecutive Peter V’Landys announced minimum weights will be raised in New South Wales by 1kg to assist jockeys in maintaining good health during the coronavirus situation.

“Racing NSW is to raise minimum weights by 1kg for the health benefit of jockeys and improve their resistance to getting sick,’’ V’Landys said.

“The well-being of our participants is paramount.

“This change will stay in place indefinitely until the virus situation changes.”

The next Northern Rivers race meeting is scheduled for April 7 at the Ballina Jockey Club.