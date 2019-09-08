Jockeys stood down for failing to produce sample

Jockeys Matt McGillivray and Dale Smith will make the trip to the Sunshine Coast today to partake in a drug test after being unable to provide a urine sample at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

As a result of being unable to provide a sample, stewards stood the pair down, pending an inquiry that has been scheduled for Monday

McGillivray did have rides at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Responding to calls from jockeys to have more random drug tests, members of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission were at Eagle Farm on Saturday, where they tested all jockeys riding at the meeting.

After wasting to ride at the meeting, McGillivray and Smith were unable to supply a sample, despite trying for a considerable time after the last race.

McGillivray said he lost 4kg between 6pm Friday afternoon and fulfilling engagements at Eagle Farm.

Both he and Smith remained at Eagle Farm until 7pm on Saturday.

"I drank 2.4litres of water after my last ride, but because our stomachs shrink so much, we feel sick when we drink that much, so you have to drink it slowly," McGillivray said.

"It wasn't until late that night that I could (urinate)."

A request was made to provide blood, but testing procedures for blood are not yet in place. It is understood that thresholds for some substances are set at different levels by QML than those by racing authorities and in any case, they are not compliant.

Chief Steward Peter Chadwick said under the rules of racing stewards had no option but to stand McGillivray and Smith down immediately.

Dale Smith also had trouble with being able to give a urine sample to drug testers. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

The pair now face a nervous wait on the outcome of Monday's inquiry.

"My body was in shutdown because of severe wasting. I'd had minimal fluids for two days," Smith said.

"I was unable to provide a sample and I advised (stewards) my body could take many hours.

"I drank over two litres of water while I was waiting.

"At 6pm we were told we had one more hour, at 7pm, they said five more minutes and then they told us we could go home.

"I asked if I could give blood at a hospital. They said there was no provision for that and we were advised the matter would be dealt with on Monday."

"My manager (Cameron Partington) called the chief steward to try and arrange the most immediate opportunity to provide a sample and we were advised it was the next race meeting and we asked for the earliest possible time."

Jake Bayliss also was there for some time after the last, but eventually was able to provide testers with a sample shortly before 7pm.