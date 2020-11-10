Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Joe Biden’s close link to Ballina (well, kind of, sort of)

David Kirkpatrick
10th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRESIDENT elect Joe Biden has a close association with Ballina. He even visited there in 2016.

Biden has distant family members still living there and his supporters even erected signage supporting his tilt at become the next President of the United States.

We are talking Ballina, Ireland, rather than Ballina, NSW, but the two towns are inextricably linked and therefore the Northern Rivers' can bask in the glory of Biden's victory by distant association at least.

You see, Biden's great-great-great grandfather, Edward Blewitt, was born in Ballina (Ireland) before emigrating to the United States after the famine.

As Vice President under Barack Obama he paid an official visit to Ballina in 2016, and has been back to the town several times on unofficial visits.

Many Irish from Ballina and the county it is in, Mayo, emigrated to the US and settled around Scranton which is the town Biden grew up in,

Both Ballina, NSW, and Scranton share the honour of being twin towns of Ballina, Ireland.

Let's hope when Joe Biden becomes the next president of the United States the good elected representatives of Ballina (NSW) invite him to visit on his first trip to Australia as the leader of the free world.

ballina donald trump joe biden us election 2020
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen hospitalised after surfing incident

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after surfing incident

        News A teenage boy has been taken to hospital following a serious surfing incident at Tweed Heads.

        5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        Premium Content 5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        News The National Broadband Network will be making the final switch in the new year.

        Revealed: Plan to save the Gold Coast’s economy

        Premium Content Revealed: Plan to save the Gold Coast’s economy

        News Heavyweights say the Gold Coast has an “incredible” opportunity

        New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

        Premium Content New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

        News A serving priest was suing over allegations he was sexually abused