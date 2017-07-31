Joe's Murwillumbah Wonder Wash is back in business

RE-OPENING: Joe Scholl says he's returned from the recent fire at his Murwillumbah laundromat.

THE Tweed's "most honest man”, Wonder Wash Laundrynet owner Joe Scholl, reopened this week following a fire that gutted his shop in mid-May.

The Murwillumbah man had vowed to return in the aftermath of the blaze and said while the road back had been bumpy, he was pleased to again be throwing open his doors.

"We're now basically back to normal,” Mr Scholl said. "I haven't hit the ground yet, because there's still a lot of little pieces that need to be done, but I'm happy - stressed, but happy.”

The Murwillumbah man, who was once labelled the Tweed's most honest when he admitted to returning all the money found in his machines to customers, said the business had been rebuilt from the floor to ceiling and he was pleased with the results.

"The place is basically brand new,” he said. "And it looks great. We are certainly reopened for business and invite all of the locals to come on down and have a look at all the changes, because things are certainly different.”

Mr Scholl wanted to thank the community for its support following the fire and singled out a couple of others for the effort they had made.

"The other thing I'd like to do is thank my wife and my daughter, who have both been extremely helpful throughout all of this,” he said.

The damage bill from the blaze was expected to nudge $120,000 by the time contractors were paid out, equipment replaced and the shop rebuilt.

Mr Scholl has previously said he believed an electrical fault caused the fire.

Visit the shop at 58 Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah, or phone 02 6672 8504 or at www.wonderwashlaundrynet.com.au/.