Johansson makes Oscars history

Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two Oscars this year. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox.

Scarlett Johansson has made Oscars history after being nominated in not one but two acting categories this year.

The 35-year-old has been nominated for both her leading role in Netflix's emotional drama Marriage Story, as well as her supporting role in director Taika Waititi's WWII comedy, Jojo Rabbit.

She's the first actor in over a decade to pick up a double nomination since Aussie actress Cate Blanchett in 2008, and just the twelfth ever to make the elite club.

Johansson has been nominated in both leading and supporting actress categories this year. Picture: AP/Larry Horricks/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Others who have managed the feat include Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jamie Foxx.

On Twitter, fans congratulated the first-time nominee on the extraordinary achievement.

I WOULD LIKE TO PRESENT TO YOU: DOUBLE OSCAR NOMINEE SCARLETT JOHANSSON

y’all she. did. that. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/nIFCdFNYWh — jenna 🐆 (@93butterflies) January 13, 2020

However, others have criticised the Academy for its almost entirely white line-up of nominees this year.

Just last week the BAFTAs sparked controversy with its all-white list of acting nominees and all-male list of directing nominees, but the Oscars appeared to follow suit.

Cynthia Erivo, who played American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only actor of colour to be nominated for an acting gong.

Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy had also been favourites for their respective roles in Us, The Farewell, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name, but all four were snubbed.

The Farewell director Lulu Wang was also snubbed for Best Director, as well as Greta Gerwig, whose blockbuster adaptation of Little Women was nominated for Best Picture.

Lupita Nyong’o

Awkwafina

Sterling K. Brown

Alfre Woodard

Cho Yeo-jeong

Eddie Murphy

Song Kang-ho

Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Zhao Shuzhen



Just a few of the magnificent performances from last year that the Academy has failed to recognize. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/lh72tUiPj0 — ahmad (@ephwinslow) January 13, 2020

Those who watched the nominations live said it was ironic the Academy had Korean-American actor John Cho and Issa Rae, the star of the popular web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, announce the nominations.

"Congratulations to all those men," Rae quipped after reading the all-male list of Best Director nominees.

Issa Rae and John Cho announce the Oscars nominations. Picture: Twitter/The Academy

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 (US time).

Scarlett Johansson—from 0 nominations to a double nomination. we stan — Nates Driz (@natesdriz) January 13, 2020

Scarlett Johansson's double nomination in both Actress and Supporting Actress makes her only the 12th to be nominated in two different acting categories in the same year ... the same year she starred in the highest grossing film of all time. #ScarlettJohansson #ScarJo — James Vorel (@JimVorel) January 13, 2020

So they have Scarlett Johansson nominated for both best actress & supporting actress? while Lupita Nyong’o played two masterful characters in the same movie and she she was completely snubbed #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/IlFjSahEjs — c (@chuuzus) January 13, 2020

No Greta Gerwig, Marielle Heller, or Lulu Wang for director. No J Lo for supporting actress. Joker is everywhere. No Awkwafina for leading actress. I just... pic.twitter.com/aoi5bfEPaM — Stacy Meadows (@Stacy_) January 13, 2020

No Greta Gerwig for ‘Little Women,’ no Lulu Wang for ‘The Farewell,’ no Lorene Scafaria for ‘Hustlers,’ no Melina Matsoukas for ‘Queen & Slim’ no Marielle Heller for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’ Once again, the Oscars nominated five men for best director. #OscarNoms — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 13, 2020

the most diversity the academy allows is John Cho and Issa Rae as they announce a bunch of white people — ATLANTICS DESERVED AN OSCAR NOM (@justsheavassar) January 13, 2020

After announcing a list of all-male Best Director #OscarNoms...



"Congratulations to those men." - @IssaRae 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Tg1RSVstdX — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) January 13, 2020