Johnny Cash experience coming to the Tweed

THE OTHER MAN IN BLACK: Award-winning and acclaimed country singer Daniel Thompson performs Johnny Cash At San Quentin Prison at Twin Towns on Saturday, July 6.

AUSTRALIA'S Daniel Thompson channels America's Man in Black for his latest show Johnny Cash Live: Back to San Quentin, landing at Twin Towns on Saturday, July 6.

In 1969, Cash recorded the second of his legendary live prison albums at California's notorious maximum security prison San Quentin.

He won over audiences with a rollicking new version of his hit San Quentin: "San Quentin, you've been living hell to me,” he sang.

The song featured on the resulting album At San Quentin.

So did Cash's performance of A Boy Named Sue. It went on to become Cash's highest charting single on the Billboard 100, ranking No. 2 behind Rolling Stones' Honky Tonk Women.

Thompson is on the road to mark the mark the 50th anniversary of the album.

Backed by powerhouse act The Tennessee Express, vocalist Thompson sings 35 of Cash's biggest hits.

Most are off the album, but others are crowd favourites like Ring of Fire, some of the June Carter duets and a few from the album Out Among The Stars, released just a few years ago but recorded in 1984-85, a downtime in Cash's career.

After six national tours ands more than 175 shows, Johnny Cash Live has been lauded as one of Australia's premier tribute acts.

See Johnny Cash Live: Back to San Quentin on Saturday, July 6, at The Showroom, Twin Towns. Tickets are $59.

To book, call 1800 014 014, visit the website www.twin towns.com.au or book on the Twin Towns App.