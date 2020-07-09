Johnny Depp’s outrageous antics while filming in Australia

Johnny Depp is back in the made headlines this week – just as he was when he spent months filming on the Gold Coast. These are the wildest tales.

HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp is back in the made headlines this week, with a blockbuster libel case in London's High Court hearing claims of some wild behaviour.

The colourful headlines will come as little surprise to Gold Coasters who followed the star's antics while he was here to film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on the Gold Coast during 2015 and 2016.

Here are some of the more outlandish stories that happened while he was on the Glitter Strip with former wife Amber Heard.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp kisses a fan who waited several hours to see him at The Spit after filming a scene for Pirates of the Caribbean. Picture: Regi Varghese

JOHNNY DEPP GOES MISSING IN ACTION

April 20, 2015

THE Pirates of the Caribbean set was left high and dry when star Johnny Depp went missing in action. The actor, who anchored the $250 million production, failed to board his scheduled private charter flight from Los Angeles - and was missing for a week.

WAX JOHNNY DEPP STEALS THE HOLLYWOOD SPOTLIGHT IN SURFERS PARADISE

April 23, 2015

HOLLYWOOD superstar Johnny Depp was given a red-carpet welcome as he stood under the iconic Surfers Paradise sign just a day after he returned to the Gold Coast. But all was not quite as it seemed, with the man under Captain Jack Sparrow's famous red bandana just a statue.

JOHNNY DEPP ABANDONS SHIP, HEADS TO US IN PURSUIT OF AMBER

May 21, 2015

Hollywood star Johnny Depp stormed off the Gold Coast set of Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, ready to jump on the first available flight back to the US to chase his wife Amber Heard and "salvage his marriage".

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrives at Southport Magistrates Court on April 18, 2016. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

DEPP LEAVES GOLD COAST UNDER COVER OF DARKNESS AS AUTHORITIES THREATEN JAIL OVER DOG 'SMUGGLING'

May 26, 2015

HOLLYWOOD boomerang Johnny Depp left the Gold Coast amid revelations he could face 10 years in jail for smuggling his two terriers into the country. Swigging on a Dr Pepper soft drink, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his new wife Amber Heard were shielded by security and ushered to a private jet at Coolangatta Airport just after 6pm. The cloak-and-dagger exit was in stark contrast to their public arrival in Brisbane when they held hands and waved to media.

AMBER HEARD SNUBS OPENING COURT APPEARANCE OVER SMUGGLING DOGS INTO AUSTRALIA

September 7, 2015

JOHNNY Depp's celebrity wife Amber Heard snubbed her first court appearance on the Gold Coast after she allegedly smuggled her dogs Boo and Pistol into Australia on a private jet. Heard, 29, is accused of dodging Australia's quarantine laws by not declaring the arrival of her two pet terriers while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean on the Gold Coast.

DEPP AND HEARD'S BIZARRE VIDEO APOLOGY

April 18, 2016

Amber Heard was sentenced to a one month good behaviour bond of $1000 with no conviction recorded. Heard and Johnny Depp starred in a video apology over the war on terriers scandal, urging people to respect Australia's biosecurity laws. In the video, played to a packed Gold Coast courtroom, the glamour spoke of their respect for Australia as a wonderful country.

The Surfers Paradise Wax Museum’s statue of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Photo: Kit Wise

JOHNNY DEPP FLOUTS ANTI-SMOKING LAW AT SOUTHPORT COURT WHILE SUPPORTING AMBER HEARD

April 19, 2016

ONE minute he's making a public appeal for people to follow the rules, the next minute he's breaking them. Within minutes of a Southport court being shown a video of a contrite Johnny Depp recommending people adhere to Australia's strict biosecurity laws, the Hollywood heavyweight was spotted publicly flouting another law - Queensland's tough anti-smoking legislation.

JOHNNY DEPP DELIVERS CRYPTIC PARTING SHOT AS HE AND AMBER HEARD LEAVE GOLD COAST

April 20, 2016

Australian biosecurity ambassadors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard left a cryptic message as they flew out of the Gold Coast on a private jet bound for Los Angeles. Depp held the front cover of Bruce Robinson's novel They All Love Jack up to his car window as he and Heard arrived at Gold Coast Airport.

The two dogs of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp leaving Gold Coast Airport. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS

DEPP WAS UNDER 24-HOUR CARE

April 21, 2016

JOHNNY Depp was under 24-hour medical care after he returned to LA from the Gold Coast to seek treatment for an injury to his right hand, court documents revealed. In a sworn affidavit lodged the day before her 'doggate' trial in Southport Magistrates Court, Depp's wife, Amber Heard, said she returned from New York to Los Angeles on April 18, 2015, to find her husband under 24-hour watch.

HEARD ALLEGES CUSTOMS OFFICERS MORE INTERESTED IN PHOTOS AND AUTOGRAPHS THAN CHECKING JOHNNY DEPP'S LUGGAGE

April 22, 2016

STARSTRUCK Customs officials were said to have been more interested in asking Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard for selfies and autographs than if they had any items to declare when they arrived in Brisbane on a private charter flight.

Actors and film crew on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean on the Gold Coast. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD'S MARRIAGE WAS CRUMBLING ON GOLD COAST

June 1, 2016

THE alleged incident that prompted Amber Heard to file for divorce from Johnny Depp isn't the first time the Hollywood star is alleged to have lashed out and thrown a phone in a fit of anger. As the Gold Coast Bulletin revealed, Depp busted his hand in a similar incident after he lost his cool following a heated telephone row with Heard while he was on the Gold Coast filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

JOHNNY DEPP'S BODYGUARD OFFERS MONEY TO REPORTER

June 14, 2016

JOHNNY Depp's long-time bodyguard offered a Gold Coast Bulletin reporter money in an unsuccessful attempt to find out the identity of insiders who spilled the beans on Jack Sparrow's marital woes while he was filming in the city.

STAFFER STATIONED OUTSIDE HOME TO ALERT CREW WHEN DEPP WOKE UP

May 11, 2017

A PIRATES production staffer was stationed outside Mick Doohan's Gold Coast compound to alert the film's directors when Johnny Depp woke up so crew could prepare for filming, an explosive new report claimed. As Walt Disney Studios prepared for the premiere of the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp's wayward behaviour during the six-month shoot have been documented in an article in US movie, TV and entertainment trade publication The Hollywood Reporter.

