Join in the fun at the Mayor's Flood Appeal fundraiser

HELP CONTINUES: Luke Harlum, Paul Green, Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen and Tom Ray are planning to help raise money for the Mayor's Flood Appeal.

KINGSCLIFF'S Salt Bar and Bistro is teaming up with the Tweed Shire Council in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the Mayor's Flood Appeal.

The event will feature raffles, celebrity guest appearances, live music, prize and slave auctions.

Executive director Tom Ray said many people had donated goods and services for the day to help raise money for those affected by flood damage, including Stone and Wood, Mantra Group, flights and accommodation to meet Alan Jones in Sydney.

"The community has really created this event; we've just provided the venue,” Mr Ray said.

"We've got dozens of suppliers, most of them local who have been devastated, like the O'Connor's Group, but a lot of the suppliers wanted to do something.”

Councillor James Owen said the day gave people a chance to show their support for those affected by floods.

The event will be held tomorrow, Sunday, April 30, from midday at the Salt Bar.

Donations

Monetary donations can be made to the appeal at bank branches or electronically via:

Account Name: Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund

BSB: 062-580

Account Number: 10370281