Caba Youth Service are holding their annual youth day at Caba Skatepark on April 21. They are incorporating skate, scooters etc this year with a music element, with some of the areas top youth bands to be performing. Scott Powick
Join in the fun at the Momentum Youth Festival

Aisling Brennan
by
19th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

IT'S time to celebrate the Tweed's youth.

Join in the fun this weekend at the Momentum Youth Festival at Cabarita skate park.

Cabarita Youth Service spokesperson Chris Hitchcock said the festival was a chance to showcase the talents of local young musicians and skaters.

"We want to let them shine, we want to showcase some opportunities for them to show us what they've got,” he said.

The drug and alcohol free festival, which coincides with National Youth Week, will have a lots of fun activities for the whole family, including food trucks, skating exhibitions and bubble soccer.

"It's a whole community event, it's got a youth focus but we want everyone there,” Mr Hitchcock said.

Popular local band Round Mountain Girls will be performing at Cabarita Bowls Club on Saturday from 7pm, with all proceeds donated to CYS.

