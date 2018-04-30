Menu
HIGH TEA: Nerida Dean and Jodi Origliasso get ready for morning tea.
Join the Biggest Morning Tea in Kingscliff

30th Apr 2018

CELEBRATE the 25th annual Biggest Morning Tea in style with a glass of bubbles in hand at Babalou Wedding and Events, Kingscliff.

Organiser Nerida Dean said the high tea provided a chance to support the Cancer Council's work for cancer patients and their families.

"Over 2000 Tweed residents are going through cancer treatment,” Ms Dean said.

"It will be great if we get 100 people for the event, as $13 from each ticket goes directly to the Cancer Council.”

There will also be a fashion parade on the day, with models wearing Wigs for Wendy headgear.

When: 10am-1pm on Thursday, May 24

Where: Babalou Wedding and Events, 102 Marine Pde, Kingscliff

Cost: $40, includes high tea and glass of bubbles

Tickets: To purchase tickets, phone (02)66748764 or visit Maddi and Lil, 108 Marine Pde, Kingscliff

